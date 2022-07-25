King County 'drug stash' apartment raided, deputies seize more than 45,000 fentanyl pills

King County deputies raided a suspected "drug-stash" apartment last week, seizing cars, cash and narcotics.

Authorities said they were investigating a drug trafficking organization for several months, which led them to identify an apartment as part of the operations. The sheriff’s office believed the unit was being used mainly to store drugs.

On Friday, Jul. 22, deputies served a search warrant on the apartment.

They recovered 46,240 fentanyl pills, 24.5 grams of heroin, six grams of meth, $2,000 in cash and two vehicles.

RELATED: King County Councilmember proposes graffiti removal initiative

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Authorities did not say if they made any arrests in connection to the drug bust, or where the apartment was located.