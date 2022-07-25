Expand / Collapse search
King County 'drug stash' apartment raided, deputies seize more than 45,000 fentanyl pills

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
King County
FOX 13 Seattle

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County deputies raided a suspected "drug-stash" apartment last week, seizing cars, cash and narcotics.

Authorities said they were investigating a drug trafficking organization for several months, which led them to identify an apartment as part of the operations. The sheriff’s office believed the unit was being used mainly to store drugs.

On Friday, Jul. 22, deputies served a search warrant on the apartment.

They recovered 46,240 fentanyl pills, 24.5 grams of heroin, six grams of meth, $2,000 in cash and two vehicles.

Authorities did not say if they made any arrests in connection to the drug bust, or where the apartment was located.