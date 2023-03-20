King County detective shot in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
SEATTLE - There is a large police presence in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood after a King County Sheriff's Office detective was shot Monday morning.
Officers responded to the scene near 8th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 54th Street before 9:30 a.m.
The detective was taken to Harborview Medical Center and he is stable.
When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, there was a large police and fire presence.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.