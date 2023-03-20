King County detective shot in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

There is a large police presence in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood after a King County Sheriff's Office detective was shot Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene near 8th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 54th Street before 9:30 a.m.

The detective was taken to Harborview Medical Center and he is stable.

When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, there was a large police and fire presence.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.