King County deputy hurt after suspect backs SUV onto patrol car

A King County deputy was hurt early Thursday morning after a suspect backed their vehicle onto her patrol car near White Center.

The incident happened near South 116th Street and First Avenue South at about 4:15 a.m.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the suspect backed their SUV onto the deputy's patrol car during a traffic stop.

According to deputies, the driver rammed a second patrol SUV as they fled the scene.

The suspect remains outstanding.

The deputy had minor injuries and the deputy in the second patrol car is OK, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

It's unknown what led up to the traffic stop.

Detectives will continue their investigation.