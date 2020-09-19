King County deputy fatally shoots man in Auburn while responding to reported DV incident

A King County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in Auburn while responding to a reported domestic violence incident in the 500 block of 8th Avenue Southeast, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Sergeant Ryan Abbott gave this account:

The deputy was flagged down while leaving a car wash just after 3 p.m. by someone who said there was a domestic violence situation possibly involving a gun happening nearby.

After arriving on scene, the deputy fired his weapon and struck the 32-year-old man with gunfire. It was not yet clear what led up to the shooting, Abbott said.

The deputy attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man died.

The Valley Investigation Team will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Abbott said officials are interviewing several witnesses.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.