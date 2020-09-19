King County deputy fatally shoots man in Auburn while responding to gunshots

A King County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in Auburn while responding to a gun being shot in a nearby backyard.

Sergeant Ryan Abbott gave this account:

The deputy was flagged down while leaving a car wash just after 3 p.m. by someone who said there was a man shooting a gun in his backyard.

Abbott says there was some sort of fight between the arriving deputy and the man shooting the gun.

The deputy fired his weapon and struck the 32-year-old man with gunfire. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the deputy firing his gun.

The deputy attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man died.

Advertisement

The Valley Investigation Team will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Abbott said officials are interviewing several witnesses.

Q13 spoke to the 32-year-old man's mom, Fay Showatler, on the scene. She says her son's name is Josh.

She says her son is a father of two small girls. Showalter says her son had been struggling recently with alcohol, but working to get better.