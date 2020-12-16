Expand / Collapse search

King County deputies investigating suspicious death along SR 18

By Q13 News Staff
King County
COVINGTON, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death along a highway in southeast King County.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, authorities noticed suspicious activity Monday morning on State Route 18 near Covington.

Detectives searched the area and found a person who had died. SR 18 was partially blocked during the investigation.

Major Crimes detectives took over the investigation, authorities said in a news release on Wednesday. They said there was not a threat to the public.

The King County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and cause of death.

No further details have been released.