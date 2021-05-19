One dead after reported shooting near Maple Valley tavern
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting near Maple Valley where one person was shot.
King County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday evening at the 18600 block Renton-Maple Valley Road SE (Hwy 169) just north of Maple Valley tavern.
Officials told Q13 News a person left a Maple Valley tavern, got into their vehicle and shortly after crashed. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting victim is the
Red Dog Saloon, a Maple Valley tavern, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that two random cars pulled into their parking lot and one driver was shot and drove their car into a telephone pole.
Deputies are investigating what lead up to the shooting. The identity of the victim is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
