King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
King County
Deputies are investigating string of armed robberies overnight

King County Deputies are investigating a string of armed robberies overnight.

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. 

Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars. 

Starting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies said there were several other incidents, including one where a gunshot was fired into the ceiling. 

Deputies told FOX 13 that the descriptions of the suspects and the car were similar.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.  