King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight.

Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies said there were several other incidents, including one where a gunshot was fired into the ceiling.

Deputies told FOX 13 that the descriptions of the suspects and the car were similar.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.