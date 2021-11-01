King County Councilmember looks to form fentanyl task force amid a rise in deaths, overdoses

article

King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn introduced legislation to create a task force tackling the rise in fentanyl deaths.

In September, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a public safety alert over the rise in fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Since 2019, the DEA says the number of counterfeit pills they have seized has jumped almost 430%, with many of those pills containing a deadly dose of fentanyl. In 2021 alone, King County has confirmed 284 fentanyl-related deaths, a 66% increase from 2020 and 200% increase from 2019.

Like most problems, fentanyl abuse was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of all of this, Dunn introduced legislation to convene a task force, whose purpose is to help coordinate a strategy to stop the flow of fentanyl into the Puget Sound region.

"As fentanyl trafficking has swept through our region, it has claimed the lives of many hundreds of King County residents who unknowingly ingested the dangerous drug," said Dunn. "This is a worsening crisis that will only take more lives if we don’t interfere through a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional approach that keeps fentanyl out of our region."

The DEA attributes the rise in overdose deaths and gun violence to fentanyl—more than 2,700 guns were seized alongside pills during their drug trafficking investigations.

If the legislation passes, this fentanyl task force will be led by the King County Sheriff and will include members of neighboring law enforcement agencies, as well as other government representatives. The task force will make recommendations to better coordinate efforts to stop fentanyl trafficking, including strategies, techniques, staffing needs for the sheriff's office and budgetary needs.

The proposal will go to the Law and Justice Committee to be heard later this year.

