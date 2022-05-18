King County Council unanimously approves Patti Cole-Tindall as new sheriff

The King County Council voted 8-0 Wednesday to approve Patti Cole-Tindall as the next King County Sheriff.

On May 3, Executive Dow Constantine announced Cole-Tindall as his nominee for sheriff.

"The mission of the Sheriff’s Office is to improve the quality of life and preserve public safety for the people of King County. To meet the needs of our community, we must rethink and reimagine how to deliver on that promise, and there’s no better person to do that and serve as Sheriff than Patti Cole-Tindall," said Executive Constantine. "Her experience as a leader, rooted in accountability and equality, and her credibility in the community and within the Sheriff’s office ranks, are the exact combination of qualities we were looking for in a Sheriff."

Patti Cole-Tindall (King County Sheriff's Office)

One council member was excused from the committee vote. A final confirmation will take place during the May 24 council meeting.

This is the first time a sheriff has been appointed in King County after voters decided they wanted the sheriff to be appointed - rather than elected by a vote of the people.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve as the next King County Sheriff. I am looking forward to the future of not only the agency but also the community as we work collaboratively to co-create the public safety agency that meets the needs of the residents in King County," said Cole-Tindall. "I, along with my leadership team, are committed to making the King County Sheriff’s Office a premier law enforcement agency and striving for continuous improvement."

Three finalists were named and held public forums with community members.

In November, Constantine appointed Patti Cole-Tindall as the interim King County Sheriff. She has been with the King County Sheriff’s Office since 2015 and served as the Chief of Technical Services Division for almost five years before being appointed undersheriff.

The other finalists are Charles Kimble, who is the Chief of Police from Killeen, Texas, and Reginald Moorman, a Major from the Atlanta Police Department.

King County voters decided in 2020 to make the sheriff an appointed position and not an elected position. The County Executive now appoints a sheriff and the Metropolitan King County Council confirms the decision.