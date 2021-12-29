Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

King County closing several COVID testing sites on Dec. 30 due to winter weather

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Cold weather closes COVID testing, vaccine sites in Snohomish County

The county’s health officer said, if it’s possible, people should try to find another available site to get tested, vaccinated and a booster shot soon

SEATTLE - Several King County-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Dec. 30 due to more winter weather expected in Puget Sound overnight. 

Public Health- Seattle & King County announced that the following locations will be closed: 

  • Bellevue
  • Kent-Des Moines
  • Ballard
  • Rainier Beach
  • Sammamish

Many sites are also operating on reduced hours and are by appointment only. 

To the north, Snohomish County made a similar decision and paused testing at all of its locations through New Year’s Day, with plans to reopen two locations on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

You can learn more about testing options in King County here.

