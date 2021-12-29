King County closing several COVID testing sites on Dec. 30 due to winter weather

Several King County-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Dec. 30 due to more winter weather expected in Puget Sound overnight.

Public Health- Seattle & King County announced that the following locations will be closed:

Bellevue

Kent-Des Moines

Ballard

Rainier Beach

Sammamish

Many sites are also operating on reduced hours and are by appointment only.

To the north, Snohomish County made a similar decision and paused testing at all of its locations through New Year’s Day, with plans to reopen two locations on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

You can learn more about testing options in King County here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram