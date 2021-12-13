King Co. Metro Transit awarded $396M in grant funding from FTA

article

The U.S. Federal Transit Administration awarded $395.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to King County Metro Transit.

The agency's funds are meant to help local and regional transit operations continue and keep their workers employed during the pandemic.

"Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running, and ensure people can get where they need to go."

This grant is just a fraction of the $30 billion available in public transportation funds in the American Rescue Plan Act.

"As our nation’s transit systems recover from COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan funds ensure that they continue to provide service to the many Americans who depend on transit to get to essential jobs, healthcare and vaccine appointments," said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez.

