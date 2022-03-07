King Co. deputies looking for missing, endangered woman

article

King County deputies need help finding a missing, endangered woman.

Authorities say 63-year-old Laura Starcer walked from her group home in the 18300 block of Eighth Avenue in Shoreline around 5 p.m. Starcer has dementia, and the sheriff’s office is concerned she will not return to the home.

Anyone with information on Starcer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: