Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser.

On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway

The clerk told deputies that two male juveniles entered the store wearing blue bandanas over their faces. One of the suspects asked for cigarettes. The clerk was about to ask them for ID when one of them pointed a taser at him.

The suspects stole 15 vape pens valued at $25 each. They fled the store in a blue Kia Forte, which was stolen.

RELATED: The Spotlight: TikTok Kia Boyz

"We need some accountability to make sure these kids can’t reoffend while they are out pending other charges. Multiple robberies every week are being committed by juvenile offenders and that’s not something we’re used to especially in pierce county. We’re seeing Hyundais and Kias taking off from our deputies every single day. The problem we have is kids aren’t focused on what’s actually important," said Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss on The Spotlight. "That’s your life in a nutshell is I’m going to do a lot of bad stuff, and when Im 19 or 20 years old I’m gonna get killed or put in prison for the rest of my life and I don’t want that for anybody’s kids."