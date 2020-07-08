KeyArena signs removed from Seattle Center venue

The iconic bold letters and giant key signage will no longer be visable on the home of the NHL Seattle and Seattle Storm teams.

Crews worked to take down the signs of the former KeyArena building on Wednesday.

The new arena at Seattle Center will be known as Climate Pledge Arena.

The Climate Plege Arena posted a statement on their website about the historic day for the venue.

“This is the next step forward as we continue to move our project towards completion,” said Rosie Selle, vice president of marketing for Climate Pledge Arena. “I know we, along with our partners at Amazon, could not be more excited to make way for our new name, Climate Pledge Arena, to rest at the top of this historic roof. The sign serves as a symbol to our commitment to The Climate Pledge and our goal to inspire global climate action.”

Owners said the new "crown ID" signs of the Climate Pledge Arena will be installed in the coming months.

A local company, Tube Art Group, prepped the removal of the signs this week and helped dismantle and lift the 600-to-900 pound signs off the roof of the arena in just under an hour.

According to the arena website, the KeyArena signage will be stored at a storage facility in Kent. There is no set destination for the lettering and key signage at this time.

Back in late June, Amazon, Oak View Group and NHL Seattle made the announcement about the new arena.

"Today Oak View Group, NHL Seattle in partnership with Amazon is announcing that the New Arena at Seattle Center will be named Climate Pledge Arena and will be the first Zero Carbon certified arena in the world," the partners announced in a news release.

"This unprecedented partnership is the first of its kind in sports and entertainment and is a commitment to tackle the most pressing problem facing our planet, climate change."