Kentwood High School staff member arrested after alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’

article

A staff member at Kentwood High School was arrested Thursday morning, the school said.

In a letter to Kentwood students and parents, the school said staff received and responded to allegations of "inappropriate behavior" by a school staff member.

In response and according to the Kent School District policy and procedure, the staff member was placed on administrative leave.

The school said due to the circumstances of the allegations, it notified local law enforcement and cooperated with the investigation.

The school did not name the staff member who was arrested.

"Please know we have taken the appropriate steps necessary to ensure student safety and to honor the legal privacy rights of those involved and impacted by this situation. We recognize situations such as this are extremely sensitive for all concerned," the school said.

The investigation remains ongoing.



