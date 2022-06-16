Kentucky couple travels over 2,000 to have wedding on Washington ferry

article

A couple from Kentucky had a ferry-tale wedding on June 11: the pair traveled over 2,000 miles to tie the knot on one of Washington State Ferries.

Bride Lara visited Seattle for the first time in 2007 and loved the peace that the ferries brought her, WSDOT reported. Years later, she would bring her then-boyfriend, now husband Matt, to experience them as well. They continued to make regular trips to the Pacific Northwest.

The couple wanted a unique wedding, so they said "I do" on a ferry to the Seattle-Bainbridge route, according to WSDOT. They shared the moment with 30 family and friends who also traveled from the south.

The newlyweds are now on their honeymoon in Alaska, WSDOT said.