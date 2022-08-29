Kent school district holds special meeting on possible legal action against teachers' union

The Kent School District will be holding a special closed-door board meeting on Monday to possibly file a lawsuit against the Kent Education Association (KEA), whose members are currently on strike, delaying the start of the school year.

Kent teachers remain on strike for the third day, and the negotiations are spilling into the public.

On Saturday, the Kent School District changed strategies by publicizing one of the district’s recent proposals – leading to the Kent Education Association (KEA) to call the information "inaccurate and incomplete."

The Kent School District put out one of it's latest proposals as the teacher's union continues their strike.

The move does not appear to be moving either side closer to a deal.

Aug. 29 would have been the third day of school and in response to the teacher's strike, the district is holding a special meeting to seek injunctive relief against the KEA.

On their website, the district board posted:

"KEA members failed to show to work as scheduled on August 25, 2022, and instead orchestrated an unlawful strike. KEA is therefore in breach of contract. The continued breach will cause immediate invasion of the rights held by the District and will result in actual and substantial injury to the District, its students, and community in the absence of an injunction ordering KEA members back to work.

The strike continues unabated despite good faith proposals from the District. For example, on August 20, 2022 the District offered a 6.3 percent wage increase in year one, cost of living adjustments for two successive years, and $2,500 in stipends."

Board members want to pass Resolution No. 1630, which would authorize a lawsuit against KEA in order to get members back to work. It would also set "appropriate fines against the KEA and its leadership for non-compliance with any such order, and requesting attorneys’ fees, costs, and any other such relief as the court deems just and equitable," according to the district website.

The special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

