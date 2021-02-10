Kent Public Works prepares for slippery streets ahead of winter storm

The City of Kent is getting ready for slick conditions ahead of the forecasted winter storm. Kent Public Works has been preparing for weather events like this since early fall.

Dave Brock, Deputy Director of Kent Public Works, leads the department’s Operations and Maintenance Division. Brock said their office works with the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help create a plan ahead of a weather event.

"It’s used to prevent the bonding of ice to the roadways. Once the snowfall intensifies it will overcome that and we’ll use other products—rock salt and sand," said Brock.

On Wednesday, crews pretreated streets with a de-icer solution. Crews already mapped out priority routes in Kent’s East and West Hill neighborhoods for pretreatment and snow/ice removal. This plan includes high focus on spots like James Street, located on one of the city’s steepest hills.

"We’ll put all of our resources on those hills in an effort to keep them open. As the intensity increases we do have to close some of those hills, and those areas are pretty well known to the residents of Kent, said Brock. "We also have a secondary and third level of routes that we’re able to get to as snowfall intensity decreases."

Advertisement

Public Works has road closure signs standing by on streets located on steep hills. The signage will be used in case the streets become too dangerous to drive on. Brock is encouraging drivers to give their crews some room to work, at least 100 feet. He is also asking drivers to be patient when snow is on the ground.

"We slide just like the public slides—someone in a normal car would slide. It’s very important to give us space as we’re out there. These plows are very wide, they’re the width of a land. So, the more room you can provide us the better," side Brock.

"You really have to go through the motto, ‘watch for the other guy’ and give yourself the proper distancing and the proper timing," said Kent resident Douglas Lambert.

Lambert delivers groceries for Shipt and is already filling orders for people planning to hunker down in the winter storm. He filled up his gas tank anticipating a busy, slippery commute for the next few days.

"I look at the weather conditions, I look at the local reports to understand exactly where some of the issues are. When you understand the landscape you know where to go and where not to go," said Lambert.

Public Works will have crews rotating 12-hour shifts through the winter weather event. The city's full winter weather plan can be viewed online.

King County Road Services has already treated all of the main roads and most of the secondary roads. Crews will work through Wednesday night pretreating in unincorporated King County. Their plows and sand trucks are ready to go.