Kent Police are looking for a man who was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Police say Asi Toai was last seen at his home in the 9900 block of S 228th Street around 12:30 p.m.

Police are concerned because they say Toai has the developmental age of an 8-year-old.

He is about 5'6" and weighs 120 pounds. Toai was last seen wearing black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

If you see him, call 911.