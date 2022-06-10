Kent police seek help finding missing man with dementia

The Kent Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to KPD, 81-year-old Larry Martinez was last seen in downtown Kent on Wednesday, June 8 at around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say he walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt, a black sweater, gray slacks and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.