Kent Police open homicide investigation after body found in a car

article

Kent Police have opened a homicide investigation after finding a dead man in a car.

Officers were called to reports of an unconscious or dead man in a car at the Buena Casa Apartment complex at 2:49 p.m. Monday. They found a man locked inside with injuries, so they had fire crews force the door open.

The man was declared dead at the scene, identified him as a 23-year-old Bonney Lake resident.

Authorities say reports of a suspect vehicle leaving the area as officers arrived on scene are not accurate, and that person was not involved in the incident.

Kent Police are on-scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (253) 856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

RELATED: Charges pending against Kent woman suspected of shooting a gun during case of road rage

READ MORE: Thief in Tukwila steals car and U-Haul packed with family's belongings for move

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram