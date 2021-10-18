Kent Police open homicide investigation after body found in a car
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police have opened a homicide investigation after finding a dead man in a car.
Officers were called to reports of an unconscious or dead man in a car at the Buena Casa Apartment complex at 2:49 p.m. Monday. They found a man locked inside with injuries, so they had fire crews force the door open.
The man was declared dead at the scene, identified him as a 23-year-old Bonney Lake resident.
Authorities say reports of a suspect vehicle leaving the area as officers arrived on scene are not accurate, and that person was not involved in the incident.
Kent Police are on-scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (253) 856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov.
RELATED: Charges pending against Kent woman suspected of shooting a gun during case of road rage
READ MORE: Thief in Tukwila steals car and U-Haul packed with family's belongings for move
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement