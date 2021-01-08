Expand / Collapse search

Kent Police: Man found shot dead in car

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a vehicle in Kent Thursday night. 

According to Kent Police, it happened just before midnight in the 23200 block of 88th Avenue South. Officers found a vehicle off the roadway with the engine still running. The man was found dead inside. 

Investigators haven't released the victim's name yet, nor have they identified a potential suspect or motive. 

Anyone with info is asked to call the tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference Kent Police case number 21-303.