Kent Police: Man found shot dead in car

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a vehicle in Kent Thursday night.

According to Kent Police, it happened just before midnight in the 23200 block of 88th Avenue South. Officers found a vehicle off the roadway with the engine still running. The man was found dead inside.

Investigators haven't released the victim's name yet, nor have they identified a potential suspect or motive.

Anyone with info is asked to call the tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference Kent Police case number 21-303.