Kent Police looking to ID suspects in violent robbery of woman

Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who violently assaulted a woman, stole her phone and tossed it out of their car window.

According to police, the assault occurred on June 20 near the Central Flat Apartments on Central Avenue. The victim needed staples to close a deep cut in her head.

Her phone was recovered after the pair tossed it out the window a short distance away from the attack.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect 1

The suspects drove off in a black Infiniti G-series coupe with all-black rims and an aftermarket front bumper and headlights. Police do not have a plate number.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Text the information anonymously through the P3 Tips App or by calling call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).