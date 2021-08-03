Kent Police investigating suspicious death

article

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Kent's West Hill after family a member found the victim in her home.

Family members became concerned after they were unable to reach the victim during the morning, which they described as highly unusual, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m on Tuesday to Mar A Villa on 30th Ave S. Police entered the residence and found the body of a woman inside.

Investigators have not identified a suspect and there is nothing to indicate that the victim's death was random, police said. Detectives are working to identify a motive and suspect.

King County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov

This is an active investigation. Q13 will update as new information comes in.

