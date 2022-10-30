Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night.

Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers gave first aid and called for the Fire Department and medical crews.

A witness told police she and her boyfriend were in a physical fight in the home, when her adult son came in and shot the man several times. He then left before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, but died of his wounds early Sunday morning.

The suspect is a 20-year-old Kent man, and authorities say detectives are working to locate him.