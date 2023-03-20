Kent Police investigating death, possible hit and run

Kent Police are asking the public for tips regarding a death investigation in First Hill on March 11.

According to Kent Police, they were called to an apartment complex on 104th Ave SE for a welfare check. When they arrived around 9 p.m., they found a man laying in the driveway of the apartment complex.

First responders performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

Police said he appeared injured when they first came upon him, though they did not specify what kind of injuries the man sustained.

In a Facebook post, Kent PD said the man could possibly be a victim of a hit and run.

Officers interviewed people nearby at the time and looked for surveillance video from neighboring businesses, but were unable to get any leads.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the KPD Tip Line @ 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov. If you believe your information is time sensitive, call 911.