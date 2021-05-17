Kent police investigate deadly shooting at hookah lounge

Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that happened early Sunday.

Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions, according to a news release Sunday evening from Kent police.

Police said when they arrived they saw many people inside and outside the business. They found a 28-year-old man from Auburn, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive.

A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition, Kent police said.

Kent detectives are working to determine the identity of the suspect but people who were there, including the second shooting victim, so far have declined to say what happened, according to police.

