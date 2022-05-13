Kent Police arrest homicide suspect after a deadly fight between 2 roommates

Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his roommate late Thursday night, detectives are now investigating the incident.

According to Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 123rd Ave. SE and SE 277th Pl. for reports of a physical fight between two roommates.

While officers were responding, dispatch was told that the 60-year-old victim was unconscious and another man was performing CPR on him. Officers and Puget Sound Fire Medics took over lifesaving efforts, but the victim died on the scene.

Kent detectives responded to investigate what led up to the fight. The suspect, a 59-year-old man from Kent, was detained and later taken into custody. He is now at the King County Adult Detention Center booked for murder in the second degree.

Detectives are still processing the scene for evidence and information.

This is a developing story.