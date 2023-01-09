Kent plane crash survivors still in the ICU but are awake

Two men who survived Saturday's plane crash in Kent are still in the ICU but are awake and are expected to survive their serious injuries, a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson says.

According to FlightAware, a fixed wing, single engine Challenger II plane took off from Auburn Municipal Airport around 1:13pm and crashed less than 5 minutes later.

The plane landed into units at a storage facility in Kent.

Several agencies pulled a 59-year-old man and a 23-year-old man out of the wreck.

Their identities have not been revealed but Flightaware says the plane is registered to a person based in Spokane.

An employee with Affordable Self Storage Kent says around 8 units were impacted.

The NTSB is investigating.