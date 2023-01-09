Expand / Collapse search

Kent plane crash survivors still in the ICU but are awake

KENT, Wash. - Two men who survived Saturday's plane crash in Kent are still in the ICU but are awake and are expected to survive their serious injuries, a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson says.

According to FlightAware, a fixed wing, single engine Challenger II plane took off from Auburn Municipal Airport around 1:13pm and crashed less than 5 minutes later.

The plane landed into units at a storage facility in Kent.

Several agencies pulled a 59-year-old man and a 23-year-old man out of the wreck.

Their identities have not been revealed but Flightaware says the plane is registered to a person based in Spokane.

An employee with Affordable Self Storage Kent says around 8 units were impacted.

The NTSB is investigating. 