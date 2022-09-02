Kent mobile home fire displaces 5 people

Five people were displaced Friday morning after a mobile home fire in Kent.

Crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 800 block of Central Avenue South at about 5 a.m.

Fire officials said when crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the backside of a mobile home, which spread to another home.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes and both of the homes were damaged.

Pat Pawlak, the Division Chief of the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, told FOX 13 that five people from the first home were displaced and the family's dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.