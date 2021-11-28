Kent Mayor issues statement following recent shootings

article

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph issued a statement in response to a fatal shooting on Friday, saying the city will work with regional agencies to improve safety on Pacific Highway.

A 39-year-old Federal Way man was shot and killed at Pacific Highway South and Kent-Des Moines Road Friday afternoon. Another person was shot at the vigil for that man, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

With the perceived rise in gun violence at that intersection, Ralph issued the following statement:

"Residents and businesses are concerned following the recent shootings near the intersection of Pacific Highway South and Kent-Des Moines Road on Kent's West Hill.

"This violence that touches every part of our community is unacceptable. These shootings are not random and are linked to bad actors. The City of Kent will not waste time in confronting these violent crimes and will enact a rigorous system-wide approach to put an end to this violence.

"I have reached out to King County Executive Dow Constantine's office, and he has agreed to convene a meeting between our offices, the King County Prosecutor’s office, King County Adult and Juvenile Detention, and the Kent Police Department to develop a coordinated strategy to make the Pacific Highway South corridor safe and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

"Public safety will continue to be my top priority as your mayor, and I will do everything in my power to stop this violence."

