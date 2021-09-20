Kent man sentenced to seven years for raping 14-year-old girl

article

A 36-year-old man from Kent was sentenced Monday to more than seven years for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher James Kuna was sentenced to 87 months at a hearing at the U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

According to the attorney's office, Kuna was a friend of the victim and her family. In August 2020, Kuna was with her and other family and friends at a gathering in Olympic National Park, where he gave her so much alcohol she threw up. He then sexually assaulted her, and due to his size and age, the victim said she was fearful of resisting.

As the assault happened in a national park, law enforcement turned over the investigation to the National Park Service and the FBI.

The attorney's office says Kuna will now have to register as a sex offender, and will be on 15 years of supervised released once he is out of prison.

