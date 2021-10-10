Kent man hit and killed by car while walking down middle of I-90

article

A man was hit and killed by a car while walking down the middle of I-90 Sunday morning.

Washington State Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Kent, whose name has been withheld until his family is notified, was walking in a lane of I-90 near the area of Rock Creek.

The man was walking eastbound when a car driving down I-90 hit him.

The driver was not injured. Washington State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

