Kent man arrested after man found fatally shot in apartment

article

A Kent man is being held on suspicion of murder and other charges after Seattle police arrested him as he fled in a car from outside a Central District apartment where a 36-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Inside an apartment, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Seattle Times reported. Police and fire crews tried lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene, police said.

Other officers spotted a silver Dodge Challenger fleeing and chased the suspect for several blocks until he crashed, according to police. Officers arrested him.

The 28-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was in court Monday for a first appearance hearing. According to a police probable-cause affidavit, multiple witnesses, including the victim’s 14-year-old son, told officers the suspect shot the victim after an argument during a family gathering at the apartment.

A judge found probable cause to hold the suspect for investigation of second-degree murder and assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude police. He is being held in the King County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail, according to the affidavit. He faces another hearing Thursday, prosecutors said.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram