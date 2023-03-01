Police search for driver in deadly Kent hit-and-run

article

Kent police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday night.

After about 9:49 p.m., an officer patrolling near Kent Memorial Park on Central Avenue North found two people standing in the roadway.

When the officer contacted the two people, he saw an injured man on the ground.

Police said the officer performed life-saving efforts on the injured man until medics arrived, but the man died from his injuries.

According to a witness, the man was hit by a car and the driver left the scene without stopping.

Anyone who may know information about the car and driver that left the scene or witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to call the Kent Police Department's tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov.