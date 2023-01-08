Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in Kent; police rule it an accident

A woman was hit and killed by a car in Kent Sunday morning, and authorities have determined it was accident.

Puget Sound Fire personnel were called to the accident near 132nd Ave SE and SE 234th St.

Kent Police said two vehicles were involved in the accident. Neither driver is under arrest and were both released from the scene.

Police say they waited hours for medical examiners to arrive at the crash before clearing the road.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours while police investigated. Authorities tell FOX 13 News they believed this to be an accident, not a crime.