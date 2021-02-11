Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
11
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, North Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 9:27 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca

Kent bar owner agrees to comply with state COVID-19 rules

Published 
COVID-19 in Washington
Associated Press

Local brother and sister using Facebook group to help thousands find COVID-19 vaccine

To help others in the community find where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, two siblings start a Facebook group and the need for the outreach has been apparent.

KENT, Wash. - Steven Siler, the Kent bar owner who defied Gov. Jay Inslee’s indoor dining ban as the state’s coronavirus numbers were spiking again last fall, has agreed to pay a $2,400 fine and comply with the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines going forward.

That ends a showdown that dates back to November when Siler, owner of Stimpy’s Sports Bar & Grill, ignored shutdown orders from Public Health-Seattle & King County and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board by allowing customers to dine in his sports bar during the indoor dining ban in mid-November.

Public Health also cited Siler in December for allowing customers and employees to wander around the bar without masks, the Seattle Times reported. At the time, Siler said he intended to defy the shutdown order and stay open because "this is a survival thing."

"It’s my business," he said. "And I’m fighting for it."

The liquor board also put the squeeze on Siler by giving him a Feb. 11 deadline to comply with safety guidelines, or risk getting his liquor license suspended.

After mulling over whether he should sue the state for "violating his civil rights," Siler backed down, saying the legal fees would be too costly to keep his fight going.

"I’m going back to doing what I am good at — running a bar and playing by the rules," he said in an interview this week.