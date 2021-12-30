Expand / Collapse search
Kent apartment fire leaves families displaced

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kent
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Credit: Puget Sound Fire)

KENT, Wash. - An apartment fire in Kent displaced multiple families Wednesday, fire officials said. 

Puget Sound Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment in the 23600 block of 108th Avenue Southeast at about 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental. 

The Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced by the fire.

