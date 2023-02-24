Expand / Collapse search

Kenmore Police: Man who robbed several banks across the region now in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
King County
KENMORE, Wash. - Police say they have arrested a man accused of robbing several banks around the Puget Sound region over the past few months.

According to the Kenmore Police Department (KPD), the 35-year-old man was arrested for robbing banks in Kenmore, Redmond and Issaquah.

Authorities say the suspect was previously convicted for a string of bank robberies in 2012.

He is now in custody, and is being held in the King County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

According to the KPD, the arrest would not have been possible without the investigative efforts from Kenmore Police, the King County Sheriff's Office, the Redmond Police Department and the Issaquah Police Department. 

