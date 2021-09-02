Kenmore homicide suspect arrested in Snohomish County

Snohomish County deputies have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Kenmore earlier this week.

On Sunday, officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the 7200 block of NE 149th Pl in Kenmore. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police used a K9 to try to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officers said there was not a threat to the general public.

On Thursday, the suspect was located near 132nd Street and 35th Avenue in Everett.

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies said there was a large police presence in that area as they located and apprehended the 23-year-old suspect.

The suspect is being transported back to King County.

