Kenmore homicide suspect arrested in Snohomish County

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Kenmore
Police searching for homicide suspect after deadly shooting in Kenmore

Police in Kenmore are searching for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a home Sunday evening.

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Kenmore earlier this week.

On Sunday, officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the 7200 block of NE 149th Pl in Kenmore. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police used a K9 to try to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officers said there was not a threat to the general public.

On Thursday, the suspect was located near 132nd Street and 35th Avenue in Everett.

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies said there was a large police presence in that area as they located and apprehended the 23-year-old suspect.

The suspect is being transported back to King County. 

