Keeping children safe from window falls

With warmer temperatures this summer, many people are seeking relief by opening windows but this can be dangerous for families with children.

Dr. Brian Johnston, who is Harborview Medical Center’s Chief of Pediatrics, said every year about 40 to 50 children are admitted to the hospital after falling from an open window.

The hospital’s injury prevention and research center estimates that more than 85% of children who fall through windows first fall through a screen.

Johnston said a safe solution is a window stop.

"When we're using windows stop, an important number to remember is 4 inches. We want to allow a window to open up to 4 inches for ventilation, but windows that are more than 4 inches open allow a toddler or another child to pass through," he said.



