KC Metro to restore weekday bus service as icy roads melt away

King County Metro is restoring bus service after last week’s snowstorm, with officials saying roads have finally cleared off enough.

The agency suspended weekday service when Western Washington was hit with a flurry of snow last week. On Monday, that service will start up again, though officials say some buses may still run on snow routes or with chained shuttles.

A small percentage of trips may be canceled as service gets restored, so Metro urges customers to use real-time trip planning tools, like the Puget Sound Trip Planner and app or by texting Metro at 62550 to get text updates on departure times.

For more information, visit Metro’s Service Advisories page to learn about ongoing disruptions from weather or construction.

