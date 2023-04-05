Kayaker drowns on Fivemile Lake; Good Samaritan seriously hurt in rescue attempt

article

One person drowned and a rescuer was seriously hurt after at Fivemile Lake on Wednesday.

South King Fire and Rescue, Valley Regional Fire and Rescue and Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were called to the lake along 44th Ave. S in Auburn, at Fivemile Lake.

Authorities clarified what happened on Thursday, saying that one kayaker fell into the water and a Good Samaritan went into the lake to try to rescue that person. The rescuer then started struggling. People in a boat saw the rescuer struggling and brought him to shore. They began CPR and medics took over when they arrived.

The Good Samartan was airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The kayaker's body was found about two hours later by search crews. That person was declared dead on scene, according to Valley Regional Fire and Rescue.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket, authorities said.