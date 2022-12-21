Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Wind Chill Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Wind Chill Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Live Now

Kari Lake 2022 Election lawsuit: 2-day trial underway

By Steve Nielsen and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:53PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Day 1 of the trial:

Day one of the two-day election trial in Maricopa County was held on Dec. 21.

After a judge dismissed eight of Kari Lake's counts, her team had to prove there were intentional chain of custody issues and intentional printer issues that impacted the outcome of the election.

Lake's team brought up an expert that said he has proof ballots were intentionally printed incorrectly, but the county responded, saying every vote was still counted.

Lake did not talk outside of court, but inside, her team claimed a printing issue on Election Day was intentional and disenfranchised voters.

On the stand, Lake's team called Clay Parikh, with Northrop Grumman cybersecurity.

During a ballot inspection on Dec. 20 of 15 ballots, Parikh claimed he saw proof the ballots were actually 19-inch documents printed on 20-inch paper.

When asked how many of those contained 19-inch ballot image on 20-inch paper, Parikh replied, "14."

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett said there is no 19-inch document.

"That ballot does not exist. The only ballot that exists is a 20-inch ballot."

Parikh says it happened and it was deliberate.

When asked is there any way, in his opinion, for a 19-inch ballot to be projected on a 20-inch ballot by accident, Parikh said, "No, sir." Then he was asked, "Why not?"

"Because the settings and the configurations and the procedures that are used cannot allow that," replied Parikh.

Jarrett responded, "Again, you're asking me to speculate about things that I have no knowledge of occurring. So I don't know if it could have been a deliberate act or not. I don't believe that that occurred."

Whether it was deliberate matters, but they need more.

In this trial, Lake's team must prove someone interfered in the election purposely and succeeded in changing the vote.

During the cross, county attorneys pointed out even if the ballots were 19-inches, deliberate or not, every vote was still counted.

An attorney asked, "Are duplicated ballots tabulated? Maricopa County, General Election 2022?"

Parikh responded, "If they're duplicated correctly, and they're configured correctly, yes, they should be."

There were multiple hiccups for Lake's team. They attempted to call a witness, but never added him to the witness list, so he could not be called. Exhibits were listed, but never attached.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More on the 2022 Election:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

2022 Election: Lawyer says judge set high bar for Kari Lake's legal team

While eight of the 10 counts in her election lawsuit were dismissed, a judge did allow defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's legal team to prove their claims, in court, on ballot printer and ballot chain of custody problems. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on what Lake's legal team needs to prove.

2ba54f15-snapshot (46)

Kari Lake