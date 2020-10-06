Kangaroo missing in Monroe: Hop on the phone and call police if you see it

article

A kangaroo is on the loose in Monroe. Yes, you read that correctly.

Police in Monroe say a couple purchased a young red kangaroo (8 weeks old, 2 feet tall) from the Arlington Kangaroo Sanctuary on Sunday.

The joey was in a van parked in the 300 block of West Main Street when it was "let out of the van" and hopped away. Police say the kangaroo was heading north.

Investigators say they don't believe the couple had a permit for the kangaroo. One of the owners has been posting pictures of the missing kangaroo on lost pet social media pages.

If you see it, please hop on the phone and call the Monroe Police Department at 360-794-6300 or 911.

**The kangaroo in the picture below is NOT the missing kangaroo.**