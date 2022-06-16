Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris launching task force to fight online harassment, abuse

By Chris Megerian
Published 
Kamala Harris
Associated Press
Vice President Harris Holds Meeting To Discuss Roe v Wade article

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a meeting with legal experts on the pending Supreme Court decision impacting the Roe vs. Wade case at the White House complex on June 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty

Expand

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will launch a new task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Although the problem isn't new, it has taken on new urgency following shooting massacres in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary on social media and message boards.

The National Security Council is working with the White House Gender Policy Council on the initiative, and Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy were scheduled to attend the first meeting Thursday.

Keeping kids safe online: Instagram's impact on mental heath

Facebook’s head of safety was questioned by senators in a hearing on its products’ effects on kids' wellbeing, following revelations in September that executives had known Instagram was harming the mental health of some children. Marc Berkman joins us.

Also present will be Sloane Stephens, a Black U.S. tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse after losing matches.

The task force is intended to develop, over the next 180 days, recommendations for next steps the federal government can take to combat the problem, said the administration officials, who insisted on anonymity to speak before the launch announcement.