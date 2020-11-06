Kamala Harris to take stage before Joe Biden in primetime speech Friday

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will deliver remarks ahead of presidential candidate Joe Biden Friday night in a primetime speech.

Harris has appeared alongside Biden during his remarks in recent days but has not made any public comments herself on the state of the race as the votes continue to be tabulated in several key battleground states. Biden has pulled ahead in both Pennsylvania and Georgia, and a projection in his favor in either state would put him over the electoral vote threshold required to win the presidency.

A campaign official confirmed Harris will speak Friday night before Biden does. The California senator has been at a hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, with her family since Tuesday night.

A stage set up since election night for a victory party outside the city’s convention center remained intact and has been secured for days by security personnel using high fencing and car barriers.

Biden continues to inch closer to the presidency as votes continue to be counted in several key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina.



Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

FOX News projections have Biden leading the race with 264 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214 electoral votes. In order to become the president-elect, 270 electoral votes are needed.

Biden has urged the public to be patient as vote counting continues. He spent Friday at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

If Biden wins, it would make Harris the first Black and first woman vice president-elect.



Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Born in 1964, Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. She previously made history in 2017 as the first Black and Indian American woman to represent California in the U.S. Senate. In 2010, voters elected her as the first Black woman to serve as California attorney general.

The Associated Press contributed this report.