K9 Igo, deputies arrest car theft suspect who hid in the woods near Grand Mound area

Deputies and a K9 unit safely arrested a man who stole a car in the Grand Mound area on Wednesday.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), a couple of hours after the car had been stolen, deputies spotted it and the suspect sped off. Authorities say they were unable to pursue due to state law.

The suspect eventually turned onto a dead end road, drove into the woods and ditched his car. Authorities then released K9 Igo, who quickly tracked the suspect and found him hiding in the woods.

The TCSO says as soon as K9 Igo found him, he quickly surrendered.

