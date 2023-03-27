K-R&B artist GEMINI takes on The Crocodile alongside Washington locals

article

K-R&B artist GEMINI rounded out his US tour stops Sunday night at The Crocodile.

GEMINI began his first North American tour in Toronto on March 16 and he will complete the tour tonight in Vancouver.

The artist made his official music debut in South Korea with the single album, "Going" in 2020.

GEMINI’s name is attached to a lot of popular songs in the R&B genre including the song "MIA" from his first EP that features artists CAMO and WOODZ, and "UFO" featuring Seori.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (FOX 13 Seattle)

His 11-day tour has taken him to 10 cities across North America and his Seattle stop featured Tacoma native DEVYN and multi-platinum music producer CHA CHA MALONE who currently lives in Seattle.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

While it has been a quick tour, GEMINI has had a lot of time to feel grateful, talking about his most memorable moment so far during the tour saying, "I spend quite a bit of time alone to think back to my set, seeing what I can work on. I always manage to find something. I feel the need to give my all to my fans who come to my show and spend the time with me. I am forever grateful for that. I want to be 100% satisfied with my show but as a performer, I’ve accepted that that is almost impossible. So I decided to accept this part of my journey on tour as something memorable and valuable."

The artist answered FOX 13’s questions about this tour.

How has the tour gone so far?

Great. My first tour in North America so I’m just excited and grateful to be here to meet my fans here

Before starting the tour, what were you looking forward to most before starting it?

Being on the road itself. Seeing my fans in person for the first time here.

What song has gotten the best crowd reaction?

All songs of course but I want to say "Love is banned". When I wrote this song, I imagined a crowd chanting "Love is banned". This tour brought my imagination to reality. It was so cool to sing this with my fans, together.

Which song were you looking forward to performing the most on this tour?

For this tour, I’m performing a new version of Going. I’ve been looking forward to seeing how my fans react to this version.

What’s been the most memorable moment for you so far on the tour?

My ride back to the hotel after the show. I spend quite a bit of time alone to think back to my set, seeing what I can work on. I always manage to find something. I feel the need to give my all to my fans who come to my show and spend the time with me. I am forever grateful for that. I want to be 100% satisfied with my show but as a performer, I’ve accepted that that is almost impossible. So I decided to accept this part of my journey on tour as something memorable and valuable.

You’ve worked with a lot of artists on collaborations. If you could’ve brought only one with you to this tour who would it have been?

Jay Park. We did a song, "Trip" together. I’ve always wanted to do this song with him on stage.

For a person who may not have heard your music before, which song would you recommend?

"Going" is my debut song. I recommend checking that out and listening to songs that came after that to see and feel how I have evolved as an artist.

What can we expect from you this year?

New music new music new music. This tour has also been super inspiring for me. I’m ready to be back in studio to create some more